Consultant companies: Minister unhappy over performance

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Development and Planning Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain has said that all development projects should be completed transparently on merit and on time.

He said that the performance of most of the consultant companies is disappointing, so the performance of all consultant companies should be re-evaluated and the work of only those companies with good performance should be continued on merit while others are performing poorly, contracts of the companies should be terminated.

Minister added that safe city projects should be started at the divisional level, in this regard the concerned members of the assemblies should be taken onboard, they will be included in this project and they should also be involved in the funding.

Nasir Shah emphasized on this occasion that the schemes should be thoroughly reviewed and prepared in such a way that they do not need to be revised. In the case of revising, not only the expenses of the government increase, but due to the delay of the project, the people also have to face difficulties and problems, while it is part of the vision and manifesto of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto that to make Sindh developed. In order to provide maximum relief to the people, it is essential that all development schemes are completed with quality as soon as possible.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of the P&D Board in the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding the development schemes in the province. Chairman Development Board Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah gave a detailed briefing and told the meeting about the ongoing development projects in the province.

The meeting was informed in detail about future development projects and planning Minister said that the performance should be further improved and the speed of work should be increased. He directed on the occasion that all vacant technical posts in the department should be filled immediately to improve performance, speed up work and complete development schemes on time.

Transparency should be maintained while fulfilling all legal requirements regarding recruitment and special consideration should be given to merit. Secretary Planning Khair Muhammad Kalur, Special Consultant, Abdul Fateh Tanio, Member Services Khalid Siddiqui, Member Dept. Salim Jalbani, Member Engineering and Infrastructure Gul Laghari, Member Social Sector Ghulam Sarwar Chachadar and Member Natural Resources Fawad Sheikh were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024