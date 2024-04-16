Govt will not tolerate sale of overpriced roti: minister

LAHORE: To ensure the availability of affordable roti in Punjab, Food Minister Bilal Yasin had a busy day on Monday checking various markets following the recent reduction in roti and naan prices.

The Minister conducted raids in different areas of the city to enforce compliance with the new government-notified prices. During the raids, 8 individuals were arrested for overcharging in the Sanda, Islampura, Rajgarh, and Anarkali areas. Their shops were sealed, and FIRs were registered against them.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Yasin said, “I will visit markets every day, both in the morning and in the evening. The government will not tolerate the sale of overpriced naan and roti.”

