Rain-related incidents in KP: Eight killed, 10 injured, 85 houses damaged: PDMA

PESHAWAR: As many as eight people were killed and 10 were injured while 85 houses have been damaged in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last two days, according to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Monday.

Due to heavy rain, life and financial accidents took place in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir Upper, Chitral Lower, Swat, Malakand and Bajaur.

Due to continuous heavy rains, the flow of water in the rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is normal.

The flow of water at Nowshera in Kabul River is record 98,500 cusecs moderate flood, according to report.

41,804 cusecs record of water flow of Kabul River at Warsak as usual, flow of water at river Swat at Khawaza Khela is 30,183 cusecs normal and 27,701 cusecs record of water flow River Swat at Chakdara normally, the report added.

According to the reports, 80,000 cusecs of water flow at Swat River at Munda high level flood while 42,187 cusecs record water flow Panjkora River at Zolam Bridge low level flood.

While in a major development, the report said the road connecting Pakistan to Afghanistan has been closed for traffic at Landi Kotal after heavy rains and subsequent floods in the area.

The PDMA report informed that 15 homes have been completely destroyed due to heavy rains in KP.

It says that of seven people dying in rain-related incidents, four were children, two were men and one was a woman, while four women, five men and a child were injured.

The report said that the incidents of loss of lives and damage to properties have been reported from different districts of the province namely Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral Lower, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand and Malakand.

Rains lashing district Khyber for the last three days has resulted in the collapse of several homes and walls.

Similarly, cars worth billions of rupees have been destroyed in an incident of roof collapse.

Likewise, over a dozen cattle were killed when the roof of a house came crashing down on them at Barra.

In view of heavy rains lashing different parts of KP for the last few days, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered concerned district administrations and departments to provide relief goods to the affected families immediately.

The CM has also ordered the provision of best medical facilities to those injured in these incidents.

The PDMA has said that it has provided relief goods to the people affected by torrential rains.

“Around 200 tents have been sent for the rain-hit people in Lower Chitral,” the Authority has said, adding, “The roads, which had been closed in Lower Chitral following incidents of landslide, have now been opened for traffic, while instructions have been issued to the district administration to open the remaining roads as early as possible.”

The PDMA has said it is in constant touch with the district administrations and other concerned departments.

“The emergency operation center is open round the clock, and in case of any unpleasant incident people can contact it by dialing 1700,” the PDMA has informed.

