Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel army chief tells soldiers Iran attack 'will be met with response'

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2024 12:45am

JERUSALEM: Israel's army chief General Herzi Halevi, addressing troops on Monday at a military base hit in Iran's unprecedented strike, said Israel will respond.

"This launch of so many (Iranian) missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response," Halevi said when he visited Nevatim base in the country's south, according to a statement issued by the army.

In a separate statement Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said "we will do whatever is necessary to protect the State of Israel, and we will do it at the opportunity and the time we will choose."

Israel vows to press on with aggression in Gaza after Iran attack

Iran from late Saturday launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel, Israel's military said, in retaliation for a deadly April 1 strike on Iran's embassy consular annex in Damascus, which Iran blamed on Israel.

Israel's military said it intercepted 99 percent of the aerial threats with the help of the United States and other allies, and that the attack caused only minor damage.

The Nevatim based was "lightly hit" in the strike, it said.

On Monday the army released footage of a crater caused, it said, when a construction site at the base was hit in the strike.

Daniel Hagari Herzi Halevi Israel and iran Israel army chief

Comments

200 characters

Israel army chief tells soldiers Iran attack 'will be met with response'

Saudi FM-led delegation arrives in Pakistan

Oil tanker 'mafia': PM Shehbaz again pushes for renewable energy generation

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Another record high: KSE-100 closes 230 points higher despite early selling pressure

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves see slight decline, stand at $8.04bn

Lightning, downpours kill 41 people across Pakistan

Bank Alfalah submits public intention to acquire majority stake in Samba Bank

US doesn't want 'escalation' with Iran but will defend Israel: Blinken

Karachi could be hit by thunderstorm on Wednesday: PMD

Oil sheds more than $1/barrel after Iran attack

Read more stories