Rebels raise flag at seized Myanmar base

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

MYAWADDY (Myanmar): Myanmar resistance fighters on Monday burned the flag used by the military government and raised their own banner at a newly captured army base, as a senior rebel commander vowed they would hold the strategic area near the Thai border.

The celebrations by fighters linked to the armed ethnic Karen National Union (KNU) came less than a week after the capture of Myawaddy, a key trading town on Thailand’s western border.

Myawaddy’s fall marked another battlefield loss for the powerful military regime that seized control in 2021 from an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains in detention.

Simmering anger against the junta has turned into a nationwide armed resistance movement that is now increasingly operating in coordination with established ethnic rebel groups to challenge the military across large parts of Myanmar.

Since last October, the army has lost control of key areas near its borders with both India and China to a loose coalition of allied resistance forces. The loss of Myawaddy at the Thai border could further dent trade revenue for the junta.

In a rare in-person interview, Colonel Nadah Htoo, an operational commander of Brigade 6 of the KNU’s military wing that captured the army base, said junta forces have tried and failed to retake the area.

“They have been unsuccessful in making a breakthrough twice now,” he said.

He added that the rebels controlled most of the area and would continue to consolidate authority before handing over administration to the KNU’s political arm.

“Our military operation will end at the end of April,” he said.

A spokesman for the military government did not answer calls on Monday from Reuters.

Faced with the rebel assault, several hundred junta soldiers tasked with defending Myawaddy withdrew from their positions, with a group of less than 200 retreating to near a bridge connecting the Myanmar town with Thailand’s Mae Sot.

