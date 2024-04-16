KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 15, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 70,544.58 High: 70,608.88 Low: 69,914.11 Net Change: 229.86 Volume (000): 255,765 Value (000): 15,057,199 Makt Cap (000) 2,262,008,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,293.43 NET CH (+) 42.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,897.97 NET CH (+) 70.28 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,353.14 NET CH (+) 30.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,723.96 NET CH (+) 340.25 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,469.21 NET CH (+) 91.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,814.56 NET CH (-) 40.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 15- APRIL -2024 ====================================

