BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 15, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 15, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 70,544.58
High:                      70,608.88
Low:                       69,914.11
Net Change:                   229.86
Volume (000):                255,765
Value (000):              15,057,199
Makt Cap (000)         2,262,008,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,293.43
NET CH                     (+) 42.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,897.97
NET CH                     (+) 70.28
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,353.14
NET CH                     (+) 30.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,723.96
NET CH                    (+) 340.25
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,469.21
NET CH                     (+) 91.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,814.56
NET CH                     (-) 40.14
------------------------------------
As on:               15- APRIL -2024
====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

