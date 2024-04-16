Markets Print 2024-04-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 15, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 15, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 70,544.58
High: 70,608.88
Low: 69,914.11
Net Change: 229.86
Volume (000): 255,765
Value (000): 15,057,199
Makt Cap (000) 2,262,008,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,293.43
NET CH (+) 42.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,897.97
NET CH (+) 70.28
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,353.14
NET CH (+) 30.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,723.96
NET CH (+) 340.25
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,469.21
NET CH (+) 91.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,814.56
NET CH (-) 40.14
------------------------------------
As on: 15- APRIL -2024
====================================
