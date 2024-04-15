Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari sworn in as MNA

BR Web Desk Published April 15, 2024 Updated April 15, 2024 06:42pm

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was sworn in as a member of the National Assembly on Monday, Aaj News reported.

She becomes the second family member to become part of the incumbent Parliament after her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to her during the session of the lower house of the parliament that was summoned on the requisition of opposition parties.

Lawmakers from the opposition benches protested in front of the NA speaker’s daise. They were holding placards and chanting slogans when Aseefa was taking the oath.

Aseefa was elected unopposed as an MNA from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh on March 29.

PPP Aseefa Bhutto Zardari first lady MNA oath

Comments

200 characters
Pakistani1 Apr 15, 2024 06:59pm
The sad dynastical politics continues.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari sworn in as MNA

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Saudi FM-led delegation arrives in Pakistan

Another record high: KSE-100 closes 230 points higher despite early selling pressure

Lightning, downpours kill 41 people across Pakistan

Bank Alfalah submits public intention to acquire majority stake in Samba Bank

Karachi could be hit by thunderstorm on Wednesday: PMD

Oil slips as risk premium eases after Iran attack

‘Leak of corporate data’: Cyber-attack hits Pak Suzuki Motor Company

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Read more stories