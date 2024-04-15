Aseefa Bhutto Zardari sworn in as MNA

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was sworn in as a member of the National Assembly on Monday, Aaj News reported.

She becomes the second family member to become part of the incumbent Parliament after her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to her during the session of the lower house of the parliament that was summoned on the requisition of opposition parties.

Lawmakers from the opposition benches protested in front of the NA speaker’s daise. They were holding placards and chanting slogans when Aseefa was taking the oath.

Aseefa was elected unopposed as an MNA from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh on March 29.