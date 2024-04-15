Brecorder Logo
Musician Dua Lipa revealed as the first cover star of TIME 100 2024

BR Life & Style Published April 15, 2024 Updated April 15, 2024 06:35pm
Photo: TIME
Photo: TIME

Singer, songwriter and author Dua Lipa has been revealed as the first of the cover stars of the 2024 TIME100 list of The World’s Most Influential People list, it was announced by the magazine on Monday.

Lipa also separately made the announcement on her social media.

With five Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and a role in last year’s box-office mammoth, ‘Barbie’, the singer is described as an “escape artist’ by TIME, in reference to her meteoric rise over the last few year.

“Since I was very little, I’ve jotted down things I dreamt for myself,” English-Albanian singer and songwriter was quoted as saying by TIME.

“I’ve always planned ahead. Although surprises arise that I evaluate in the moment, there’s always a long-term goal.”

TIME100: Sherry Rehman, Shah Rukh Khan among ‘most influential people of 2023’

She also highlighted the power of manifestation in her interview citing how “manifesting is a big thing for me”.

“I stand very firmly in the belief of putting things into the world. Subconsciously, you just work towards them. Nothing’s ever too big.”

Lipa released her debut single, ‘New Love,’ dropped in 2015, which was followed by ‘Be the One.’

She then released more singles – ‘Hotter Than Hell’ and ‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’ – plus a dynamic collaboration with Sean Paul (‘No Lie’) in 2016. By summer 2017, Lipa would finally unveil her self-titled studio debut.

Earlier this year, Lipa appeared in the spy thriller ‘Argylle’, where she played a Bond-like villain named LaGrange.

“I loved being on set,” Lipa was quoted as saying of her time spent acting.

“I love the idea of embodying a different character and having an assignment,” she added.

‘India’s moment’: Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is TIME magazine’s latest cover star

In 2022, her podcast, ‘Dua Lipa: At Your Service’ was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify.

Of the variety of roles her career has amassed so far, Lipa said that she has been working towards all these various goals throughout her life.

“I love my music career and the fact that it gives me so much opportunity for expression. But it’s not the only thing I am,” she was further quoted as saying.

Lipa was previously featured by the magazine on the 2021 TIME100 NEXT list.

