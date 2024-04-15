Brecorder Logo
Packed stadiums boost LaLiga to record financial results

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 06:04pm
Spain’s LaLiga posted a record total revenue of 5.69 billion euros ($6.07 billion) for the 2022-23 season as revenues rose 17.8% compared to the previous campaign and surpassed the 5.07 billion made in 2019-20, the league said on Monday.

The growth was boosted by record commercial revenues (up 28.6%), as well as growth in matchday revenue (36.9%) thanks to record stadium attendances, with clubs recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for a second consecutive season.

LaLiga broke the 15 million spectators mark for the first time in Spanish football history, with an average occupancy rate of 72% in the 2022-23 season.

The financial results also included “extraordinary corporate operations” carried out during the campaign.

COVID restrictions hit ticket sales and player transactions in 2020-21, leading to the Spanish league’s first loss since 2012.

Transfer revenues rose slightly to 679 million euros from 402 million a year ago but still well below the 1.12 billion in 2019-20.

There was also a record 848 million euros investment on infrastructure. That included investment by Real Madrid to renovate their iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium and surroundings.

