We must avoid escalation in Middle East: Macron

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 01:15pm

PARIS: France will do all it can to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the Middle East, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, urging Israel to show restraint in any response.

“We are all worried about a possible escalation,” Macron told BFM TV and RMC radio.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israeli attack on Iran’s Syria consulate on April 1.

Biden tells Netanyahu US would not take part in Israeli counter strike against Iran

“We will do all we can to avoid things flaring up, escalating, “ Macron said, urging Israel to aim to isolate Iran rather than escalate the situation.

