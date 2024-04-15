Brecorder Logo
Manchester City players enjoy the pressure, says Guardiola

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024

Manchester City thrive on the pressure of playing when everything is on the line, manager Pep Guardiola said, as last season’s treble winners continue their pursuit of another three titles.

City lead the Premier League by two points with six games left, host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday and play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals three days later.

Asked about his side’s chances of lifting more silverware this season, Guardiola said after their 5-1 win over Luton on Saturday: “They like to play with the pressure.

They like to know - dead or alive. “I am pretty sure we will be there till the end. Because I know them. I see the faces before the games in the meetings. How they prepare.

Guardiola expects Premier League title race to go to the wire

“That means win Premier League, Champions League? No. I am not saying that.

But that we will compete That’s for sure. We have to be prepared but at the same time impose our game and try to put pressure through our game onto the opponent.“

