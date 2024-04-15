Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Discus thrower Alekna shatters longest-standing men’s world record

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 09:41am

Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania shattered the world discus record on Sunday, eclipsing the longest-standing global men’s mark in athletics set 38 years ago.

The 21-year-old threw an astonishing 74.35 metres with his fifth attempt at a throws meet in Ramona, Oklahoma to break German Juergen Schult’s record of 74.08 set in 1986.

Alekna captured silver at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, and world bronze last year in Budapest.

His record is subject to the usual ratification procedures, World Athletics said in a social media post.

Mykolas surpassed his father Virgilijus, also one of the best discus throwers in history but who now ranks third on the world’s all-time list with 73.88 metres in 2000.

Lithuania Mykolas Alekna

Comments

200 characters

Discus thrower Alekna shatters longest-standing men’s world record

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after early selling pressure

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

Read more stories