Discus thrower Alekna shatters longest-standing men’s world record

Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania shattered the world discus record on Sunday, eclipsing the longest-standing global men’s mark in athletics set 38 years ago.

The 21-year-old threw an astonishing 74.35 metres with his fifth attempt at a throws meet in Ramona, Oklahoma to break German Juergen Schult’s record of 74.08 set in 1986.

Alekna captured silver at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, and world bronze last year in Budapest.

His record is subject to the usual ratification procedures, World Athletics said in a social media post.

Mykolas surpassed his father Virgilijus, also one of the best discus throwers in history but who now ranks third on the world’s all-time list with 73.88 metres in 2000.