Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US military destroyed 80 drones, 6 missiles launched from Iran, Yemen, US Centcom says

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 09:37am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: US forces, supported by US European Command destroyers, on Saturday and Sunday destroyed more than 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground prior to their launch in areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM said in a post on X.

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Iran launched an attack late on Saturday on Israeli territory with drones and missiles in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders.

The attack by more than 300 missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran, caused only modest damage as most were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system and with help from the United States, Britain, France and Jordan.

“CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel’s defence against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security,” the US military said.

france Iran Yemen MENA US Central Command US CENTCOM Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict US military destroyed UAVs destroyed

Comments

200 characters

US military destroyed 80 drones, 6 missiles launched from Iran, Yemen, US Centcom says

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after early selling pressure

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

Read more stories