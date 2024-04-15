Palm oil declines ahead of key supply and demand data

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased in early trading on Monday, as traders awaited key supply and demand data due later in the day.

Malaysian palm oil futures down

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 22 ringgit or 0.51% to 4,260 ringgit ($892.15) a metric ton by 0313 GMT.

Fundamentals