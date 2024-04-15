Pak duo earns big win in Australian Junior Open 2024

LAHORE: The dynamic duo Mahnoor Ali and Mahwish Ali win big at the Australian Junior Open 2024.

The young Pakistani squash players, Mahnoor Ali and Mahwish Ali, sponsored by the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, achieved remarkable success by winning gold medals at the Australian Junior Open 2024. The championship took place at the prestigious Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre in Albert Park, Victoria.

The tournament highlighted young Pakistani female players’ exceptional performance across diverse categories, bringing pride to our nation and reaffirming its longstanding position in the sport.

Mahwish Ali, a 15-year-old rising star in the world of squash, is the newest BARD fellow of the Bilquis & Abdul Razak Dawood Foundation. With several victories and titles to her name, including 21 gold medals and multiple championships, she embodies determination and perseverance. Similarly, Mahnoor Ali, also a recent recipient of support from the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, has established herself as a significant figure in the squash world at the age of 11. She has won 11 gold medals to date. Her dedication and extraordinary skill have propelled her to numerous victories, such as the Asian Junior Gold Medal, Scottish Junior Open Gold Medal, and much more, serving as an inspiration to us all.

In this impressive series of matches, these two young Pakistani female players fully showed their dominance and diligence at the Australian Junior Open 2024 with notable victories. Mahnoor Ali and Mehwish displayed outstanding skills in the Girls U-13 and Girls U-17 divisions respectively.

Abdul Razak Dawood, President of the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, expressed, “It’s incredibly gratifying to witness Pakistani girls embracing their potential. The achievements of these two talented girls exemplify the limitless capabilities of Pakistani women and girls. We’re honored to have them as BARD fellows and are committed to providing constant support throughout their journey. Their success serves as an inspiration for other young girls to move forward and pursue their dreams.”

The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by the Foundation believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024