Sarabjit Singh attack case: Accused seriously injured in Lahore shooting

LAHORE: Aamir Tamba, one of the accused in the 2013 fatal attack on Indian death row prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail, was seriously injured when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him.

The attack took place in Lahore’s Islampura area, leaving Tamba critically wounded. Police said he was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention as forces rushed to the scene, cordoning off the area in search of the assailants.

Tamba’s involvement in the infamous attack on Sarabjit Singh, a high-profile Indian death row prisoner, adds a layer of complexity to this incident. The attack on Singh had garnered significant attention and controversy, and Tamba’s subsequent injury raises questions about potential motives and connections.

In December 2018, the Lahore District and Sessions Court had acquitted Tamba and co-accused Mudassar, both on death row in Kot Lakhpat Jail, of all charges in the case of the killing of Sarabjit Sindh in captivity.

The court had cited a lack of evidence as the reason for the acquittal. Singh, 49, had died in 2013 as a result of an attack by Tamba and Mudassar with bricks and iron rods.