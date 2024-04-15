Three including two girls killed in accident

KARACHI: Two baby girls among three people were killed and eight others seriously injured when two passenger buses collided on the Superhighway here on Sunday.

Officials reported that the buses crashed near Jokhia Morr as rain caused drivers to lose control of their vehicles. The injured and deceased were transported to Jinnah Hospital. Initial reports did not disclose the identities of the injured.

The collision occurred amid light to moderate rain in parts of Karachi on Sunday morning due to a westerly wave. Areas affected by the rain include the airport, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, and DHA.