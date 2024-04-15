Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-15

Baisakhi festival: Zardari, PM greet Sikh community

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2024 03:56am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have felicitated Sikh community on the celebration of Baisakhi festival and resolved to safeguard the rights of all minorities.

In their messages on this event on Sunday, they said that this occasion gives message of love, happiness, peace and affection. President Zardari said that Pakistan felt pride over its diverse cultural heritage. He said that Pakistan will ensure all steps to facilitate the Sikh community.

The president said that Pakistan acknowledged the contributions made by minorities in the progress and development of the country and is committed to safeguard the rights of all minorities.

In his felicitation message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that government of Pakistan and all the provincial governments are ensuring provision of all facilities to the Sikh yatrees who were visiting their religious places in Pakistan.

He termed Baisakhi as the festival of spreading love and happiness. He said that Pakistan is a beautiful blend of different faiths and culture and the colours of Baisakhi further add to this beauty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Baisakhi festival

Comments

200 characters

Baisakhi festival: Zardari, PM greet Sikh community

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

Pakistan calls for ‘utmost restraint’

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Bilawal advocates ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’

Read more stories