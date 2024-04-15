Brecorder Logo
Buner IBO martyr laid to rest in Pindi

Published 15 Apr, 2024 03:56am

RAWALPINDI: The Buner intelligence-based operation (IBO) martyr was laid to rest in his native town with full military honour on Sunday.

On April 13th during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lance Havaldar Mudassar Mehmood, age 35 years, resident of Rawalpindi district had embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting against the terrorists.

A large number of senior officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, relatives of the martyr and local people participated in the funeral prayer, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

“These sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our determination in the war against terrorism and our love for motherland. Armed forces of Pakistan will continue to fight alongside the nation until the last terrorist is eliminated from the country,” the ISPR said.

