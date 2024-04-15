Operation against drug peddlers stepped up

HYDERABAD: After strict instructions of Sindh Senior Provincial Minister for Information Department, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control, Transport and Mass Transit Department Sharjeel Inam Memon, operations against narcotics and drug peddlers went intensified in various districts of Sindh.

In this regard, Seri Police seized raw material for making Mainpuri near Gaja Mori and arrested 2 accused including the driver supplying this raw material. During the search, 24 bags of raw material were recovered and a case was lodged against the arrested accused.

Separately, Badin police recovered 8-kg hashish, 1435 litres of local liquor, 5965 sachets of Gutika and illegal weapons. They arrested 25 accused and cases registered against them. Police arrested 4 hashish sellers and began probe.

During another operation, Badin Police arrested accused Umar Daraz Pathan, a hashish seller, and recovered one kilogram and five grams of hashish.

At village of Ali Muhammad Mallah Bagai, 500 bottles of local liquor were recovered during a raid. Accused Ali Sher Mallah was arrested while other accused Ali Ahmed Mallah escaped from the spot.

Tando Ghulam Ali police arrested drug dealers accused Dharshi Kolhi and Barkat Ali Lund Panhwar and recovered 70 bottles of local liquor have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

However, Mirpur Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Police arrested accused Sher Muhammad Langhani after recovering sixty litres of alcohol in a raid in Mirpur Circle. Mithi Excise Taxation and Narcotics Police arrested accused Dildar and recovered 65-kg of local liquor.

Excise taxation and narcotics police Umerkot arrested an accused named Nawab Ali and recovered one hundred litres of local liquor, while Matli Circle narcotics control police arrested Rizwan and recovered 1230 litres of liquor.

