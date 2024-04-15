CM greets Sikh community

LAHORE: “Besakhi is the hallmark of Punjab’s unique culture,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Besakhi. She added, “Besakhi is a festival full of happiness, I congratulate all brothers and sisters on this blissful occasion.”

The chief minister also offered greetings to the Sikh brothers and sisters who have come here to celebrate this festival.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I am a proud Punjabi after my identity as a Pakistani first. Punjab lives in my heart.”

She added, “Every person of my Punjab equally shares the joy and happiness of Besakhi.”

Besakhi started with the harvest of golden crop of wheat with sickle on the drum beat, spreading joy and happiness around. The chief minister said, “We are starting to officially celebrate this Punjabi festival Besakhi.”

She added, “Special ceremonies of Besakhi have been organized in Hasan Abdal, Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur and Lahore for the Sikh community coming from all over the world to celebrate this festival.”

