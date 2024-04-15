Cypher and Toshakhana cases: ‘IK has become witness against himself’: Murad

SEHWAN: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the extent of Imran Khan’s political acumen was an open secret; therefore, he turned a witness against himself in the cypher and Tosha Khana cases, and caused trouble for himself.

This statement was made by him to the media after offering fateha at his father’s Mazar on his 17th death anniversary, in Wahur on Sunday.

In response to a question about the expected release of PTI Chief Imran Khan, the CM stated that he had also heard about the news through the media. He added that despite the unprecedented support and power, Imran could not deliver and instead pushed the country towards a serious economic crisis. Imran Khan is the only prime minister in the history of the country who was removed through a vote of no confidence.

The CM also remarked that the extent of Imran Khan’s political acumen was an open secret, and everyone was well aware of it. Imran Khan has admitted all his blunders, and he is a witness against himself in the Cypher case and even in the case of Tosha Khan, where he said he had sold the wristwatch. The CM went on to say that Imran Khan was creating trouble for himself.

Despite all the support and backing he received, Imran Khan lost them within a few weeks and months. The courts are hearing his cases, and they can give him relief, said the CM.

When asked about the recent rally of six parties, Murad Shah explained that these six parties had participated enthusiastically in the recent election, but the people of Pakistan did not choose to vote for them.

He mentioned that two condolence meetings are held every year on April 4 (this year on April 14) and December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux. Similarly, other parties have the right to form alliances, hold public meetings and express their point of view, but it is ultimately up to the people of Pakistan to decide which party or alliance will succeed.

Regarding the weather, he stated that while light rains are usually expected in April, this time heavy winds along with rains have been predicted. He also mentioned that he had noticed on his way from Karachi to Sehwan that Sehwan had received rain last night, and Karachi had also received rain.

Shah said that he has already informed the civic agencies across Sindh, including Karachi, and he hopes that everything will remain under control.

When asked about his service to Sehwan, his constituency, the CM said that he has been serving the people of Sehwan since they first elected him in 2002.

He also mentioned that his repeated success in successive elections from 2002 to 2024 is a testament to the people’s confidence in him and his services to them. Additionally, he stated that being chief minister his services are not limited to Sehwan, but to the whole province.

Shah said that he is working on various proposals to restore Manchar Lake. When a workable proposal is made, he will take the necessary steps to restore the lake.