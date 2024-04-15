43 killed in road accidents during Eid holidays

Brecorder Logo
Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2024 03:56am

LAHORE: Expressing concern over increasing number of road traffic crashes and the loss of 43 lives in these crashes in Punjab during the Eid holidays, Secretary Emergency Services Department, Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer urged all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and civil society to sensitize their loved ones to reduce motorbike speed and adopt an extreme left lane to prevent such crashes and loss of lives.

He also appreciated rescuers who sacrificed their Eid leaves to provide timely Emergency Services to the citizens of Punjab. He said that the rescuers showed great commitment and dedication to their duty during the Eid holidays and played a crucial role in saving lives and providing timely assistance to emergency victims.

He stated that Rescue 1122 Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services, Motorbike Rescue Service responded to 27,254 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during four Eid holidays.

While chairing virtual meeting with all Divisional & District Emergency Officers,

Dr Rizwan emphasized that behavioural change is required to promote safety and prevention from emergencies. He said that people should join hands with Rescue Service in saving lives and promoting safety.

