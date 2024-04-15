325th Khalsa birth anniversary celebrations, ‘Baisakhi Mela’ conclude

LAHORE: The celebrations of the 325th Khalsa birthday and Vasakhi Mela ended at Gurudwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal, attended by Sikh pilgrims from all over the world including India, ambassadors from Australia, Nepal and other 10 countries. Special thanks to the government of Pakistan and the Trust Board administration for decorating the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in a beautiful manners and providing accommodation to the pilgrims.

Addressing the Main ceremony, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif invited the guests to Vasakhi Mela. While congratulating him, he said that the minorities in Pakistan have complete religious freedom and their places of worship and property are safe. Full measures are being taken for the welfare of non-Muslims.

In the ceremony, Senator Sardar Guldeep Singh, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem, Administrator Karachi Muhammad Asif Khan, Deputy Administrator Hasan Abdal Yasir Asghar Monga, Asher Younis MPA, Baba Girpal Singh, Sardar Sawant Singh Dr Mampal. Singh and other political and religious minority leaders participated.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Pradhan of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, said that Pakistan is the only country in the world where the Sikh Marriage Act is going to be implemented. Historical heritage of Sikhs is safe in Pakistan, false propaganda is spread in the neighboring country.

The foreign ambassadors praised the high level arrangements. Earlier, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal reviewed all the arrangements made for the Sikh pilgrims in the light of the Chairman’s orders and suspended Dr Tanveer Mushtaq for negligence in the duty medical camp.

