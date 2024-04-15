Takht Bhai: KPCTA arranges ‘train safari’

PESHAWAR: Advisor on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged an another spectacular train safari to the historic Takht Bhai Buddhist ruins for the orphan children of Zamung Kor and families to provide them an opportunity of enjoyment and entertainment.

Organized on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, he said that the families and destitute children enjoyed the guided train tour to the historic Takht Bhai Buddhist relics and explored the archaeological significance of this remarkable place declared by UNESCO as a world heritage site.

Zahid Chanzeb said the train safari was also aimed at promoting religious tourism and informing people about the KP’s rich history and heritage sites.

The tourists were taken from Saddar Cantt Railway Station, where they were welcomed with vibrant tunes of a traditional band performance.

The tourists reached the Takht Bhai Railway Station after sightseeing stops at various stations, including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, and Mardan. Throughout the excursion, the participants explored the remnants of the 1st Century A.D of Buddhist Civilization.

