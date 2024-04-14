Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU ministers to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel on Tuesday: Borrell

AFP Published 14 Apr, 2024 07:43pm

BRUSSELS: The European Union foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss the escalation in tensions in the Middle East following Iran’s strike on Israel, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

“Following the Iranian attacks against Israel, I have called an extraordinary… meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Tuesday,” Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Our objective is to contribute to de-escalation and security of the region.”

“The EU condemns in the strongest terms the Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel. This is an unprecedented escalation and a threat to regional security.”

“The EU reiterates its commitment to the security of Israel. In this highly tense regional situation, further escalation can be no one’s interest. We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint,” he said.

European Union Josep Borrell

Comments

200 characters

EU ministers to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel on Tuesday: Borrell

Iran's military officials warn Israel and US against retaliation

China 'deeply concerned' about escalation after Iran strikes Israel

Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East developments

Israel reopens airspace as airlines cancel flights due to Iran attacks

Most Gulf markets fall after Iran’s attack on Israel

US forces shot down drones launched at Israel from Iran: reports

Oil seen opening up after Iran’s attack on Israel, but further gains may depend on response

Emirates airlines cancels some flights following Iran attack on Israel

Saudi Arabia likely to invest up to $1bn in Reko Diq Copper-Gold project

Netanyahu says Israel prepared for 'direct attack from Iran'

Read more stories