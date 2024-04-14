Israel says Hamas has rejected hostage deal proposal

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Hamas group has rejected the latest proposal for a deal to return Israeli hostages and Israel will continue to pursue its objectives in Gaza “with full force”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

The statement said that the rejection of the proposals showed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas group in Gaza, did not want a deal and was trying to exploit tensions with Iran and bring about a regional escalation of the conflict.