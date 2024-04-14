AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Israel says Hamas has rejected hostage deal proposal

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2024 10:14am
Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Hamas group has rejected the latest proposal for a deal to return Israeli hostages and Israel will continue to pursue its objectives in Gaza “with full force”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Iran launches unprecedented strikes on Israel, opening wider conflict

The statement said that the rejection of the proposals showed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas group in Gaza, did not want a deal and was trying to exploit tensions with Iran and bring about a regional escalation of the conflict.

