Crackdown on power thieves continues

ISLAMABAD: IESCO Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad khan has said that their detection teams continued crackdown on power pilferers even during the Eid Ul Fitar holidays.

He said our all formations are working tirelessly to eliminate power theft from IESCO region. He said during April our detection teams checked more than 45,000 electricity meters of different tariffs. They found that 89 customers were using direct power supply and 7 meters were found tampered. He said fines of more than Rs7.4 million were imposed on the concerned consumers. 51 FIRs were registered and the police arrested 23 electricity thieves

IESCO Chief said that since the operation started our detection teams imposed fines of more than Rs572.170 million to more than 13 thousand electricity thieves, while more than 1000 electricity thieves were arrested by the police.

Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan reiterated his determination that they have zero tolerance against power thieves as instructed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Minister of Power Division, Sardar Owais Ahmad Laghari.

