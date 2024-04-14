AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Gold prices decline sharply

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday saw a sizeable fall on the local market and reversed from the all-time high levels, traders said.

On the week end, gold lost Rs1100 and Rs943, declining from historic highs to Rs246500 per tola and Rs211334 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world, bullion value also dropped from the recent record highs to $2364 per ounce, down by $11 with the local market further adding a $20 premium for its trading.

Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams with the global value quoted for $27.84 per ounce, traders said.

