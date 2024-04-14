AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Aleem condemns incidents of terrorism

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

LAHORE: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed his heartfelt sorrow and regret over the incidents of terrorism in Nushki Balochistan where innocent citizens have been killed.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he added that taking lives cannot be humane in any way; the tragedy of Nushki is actually a deep conspiracy to spread provincial hatred and weaken the country so such anti-national elements must be dealt with iron hands.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that from the last decades our beloved motherland is facing the challenge of terrorism while Pakistan Army and agencies are actively working day and night for security.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his condolences to the affected families and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Jannat ul-Firdous.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of the soldiers of Pakistan Army in the operation against terrorists in Buner. He said that once again the Army “Jawans” have sacrificed their lives and brought the terrorists to the point of infidelity. He said that the entire nation stands by the side of the Pak Army and salutes their sacrifices for the protection of the beloved country.

