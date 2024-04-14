AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Eid holidays: Traffic accidents claim 25 lives in Punjab

INP Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

FAISALABAD: At least 25 people were killed and over 2,500 injured in traffic accidents across Punjab province during the first two days of Eid al-Fitr, according to Rescue 1122, the emergency service provider.

Spokesperson for Rescue 1122 highlighted a surge in motorcycle accidents across various districts. Additionally, car and wagon crashes were prominent in Faisalabad and Multan.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Director General of Rescue 1122, expressed concern over the loss of life and injuries. He urged citizens to prioritize traffic rules and safety measures while traveling.

Data from Rescue 1122 reveals a staggering number of accidents during the festive period. Over 4,500 incidents were reported across the province, with Lahore experiencing the highest at 770.

Men constituted a significant portion of the casualties, with 4,100 reported victims. Women were also not spared, with 1,203 injured in accidents.

Emergency services treated a significant number of casualties. Over 2,545 people sustained serious injuries and were transferred to hospitals. Additionally, first aid was administered to 2,733 individuals at the accident sites.

The report further details the types of vehicles involved in the accidents. Motorbikes topped the list with 4,422 incidents, followed by rickshaws (219) and cars (496).

Specific locations within Punjab witnessed a higher concentration of accidents. Lahore reported the most (770), followed by Faisalabad (288), Multan (256), and Gujranwala (245).

This surge in traffic accidents during Eid highlights the need for increased public awareness and enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure safer travel on Pakistani roads.

