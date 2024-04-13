Two children killed in Shawaal IED blast

PESHAWAR: Two children were killed and three others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shawaal area, South Waziristan on Friday.

The bodies and injured children have been shifted to hospital. The deceased were identified as Fakharuddin and Noor Muhammad.

In Sheikhupura, two passengers were killed and five others injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a rickshaw. In Thattha, eight people were injured when a pick-up overturned on the National Highway. The injured belonged to Karachi’s Lalo Khait area.

In Hyderabad, five tourists were injured when a vehicle overturned at Gorkh Hill, a tourist spot.