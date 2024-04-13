AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Maryam spends Eid with homeless special children, women

13 Apr, 2024

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif spent most of the Eid day with homeless special children, women and the elderly.

She visited “Chaman”, “Aafiyyat” and “Darul Falah” in Social Welfare Complex Township. She directed to send the elderly women on Hajj on Government expense. She presented them gifts, and gave children toys and sweets. The CM also cut Eid cake with the special children and fed it to them.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif first reached the centre established for the destitute children “Chaman”. Seeing Chief Minister in their midst, the little children became excited. Maryam mingled with the children, and chatted with them. She asked them about their education and hobbies.

The CM also visited Old Age Home “Aafiyyat”, established for the destitute and homeless senior citizens. She inquired about the well-being of 39 elderly men and women living there. She sat with a sick woman and put bangles on her. The elderly people there were overwhelmed and became emotional when Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wished them Eid Mubarak.

An elderly lady said, “My near and dear ones did not come on Eid, but my daughter Maryam has come, I am very happy.” She added, “When daughters meet, it is emotionally very much satisfying.” Chief Minister responded, “My time is for you, please pray that I could serve the people.” She added, “I have received prayers of my parents. Those who do not value their parents remain in a loss.” Chief Minister became sad and emotional while mentioning her late mother.

The CM also visited “Darul Falah”, established for the destitute widows. She met 8 widows and their children residing there. Maryam Nawaz Sharif loved and hugged the orphans and the young children. The children and their mothers expressed happiness seeing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with them. “You are our own, may God bless you,” prayed the children and their mothers for Chief Minister.

