PTI says will start nationwide protest drive from Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan has declared that the party, in collaboration with a “grand opposition alliance,” will initiate a protest movement from Balochistan.

In a press conference held in Quetta, PTI Central Secretary Omar Ayub addressed several key issues concerning the party’s stance on recent electoral developments and the state of democracy in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, PTI announced plans for a countrywide movement against alleged election rigging, slated to commence on April 13. Asad Qaiser, a PTI leader, disclosed the decision after meeting the party’s founder, Imran Khan, in Adiala jail. The first rally of the protest movement is scheduled to take place in the Pishin district, marking the beginning of nationwide demonstrations.

PTI contends that the incumbent government manipulated election results, altering Form 47s to favour Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Ayub expressed PTI’s deep concern over the outcome of the February 8 general elections, stating that the party was unfairly marginalized and faced significant obstacles during the electoral process.

He highlighted the alleged manipulation of election results, which led to PTI losing several seats. Ayub emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the electoral process to ensure fair representation.

Ayub announced PTI’s intention to collaborate with other opposition parties to form a Grand Alliance aimed at challenging the election results and advocating for electoral justice. He stressed the importance of all political parties working together to uphold the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan.

Omar Ayub affirmed that the protest movement would commence from Balochistan and later extend nationwide.

A meeting of opposition parties, scheduled for today, will explore the inclusion of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in the grand opposition alliance.

Drawing attention to recent events, Ayub expressed concern over reports of harassment and intimidation of judges in Islamabad. He underscored the importance of maintaining judicial independence and condemned any attempts to undermine the judiciary’s authority.

Ayub reiterated PTI’s commitment to empowering provinces and ensuring their constitutional rights. He emphasized the need for greater autonomy and resources for provincial governments to effectively serve their populations.

Ayub also outlined PTI’s vision for a progressive and prosperous Pakistan, where the rule of law and constitutional supremacy are upheld. He called for unity and collective action to address the challenges facing the nation and build a brighter future for all citizens.

Raising concerns over the Senate elections, Ayub asserted that people would ensure the equal implementation of the law for all. He underscored the importance of a strong and law-abiding country, advocating for justice and transparency in governance.