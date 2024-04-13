Justice Ibrahim appointed acting PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, senior puisne judge, has been appointed as acting chief justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), according to a report on Friday.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim will take oath of his office on April 15 (Monday). Incumbent PHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim is retiring on April 14.

It may be mentioned here that Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim led the five-judge bench which pronounced the verdict not to allocate special National Assembly seats to PTI-SIC.

Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will give final approval of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim as PHC chief justice. Ishtiaq Ibrahim had also served as president of Peshawar High Court Bar Association.