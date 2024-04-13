Obituary: Remembering a former chief secretary

Former chief secretary, Punjab, Javed Mahmood, passed away on April 7, 2024, the 27th of Ramadan, and was laid to rest in his ancestral village Roshan Bhila, Kasur, the next morning with full honour, and dignity, and in the presence of thousands of people from village, and well beyond, and among scores of bureaucrats, politicians, and most of all the general masses.

Known as the ‘peoples’ chief secretary’, he took an early retirement as ombudsman, Punjab, since family sources indicate he wanted to join politics, and serve the people on an even broader canvas.

With his own purist agenda of evolving the country to become a truly welfare oriented for the common man, he established his own political party ‘Roshan Pakistan League’. To quote from the foreword of the constitution of RPL, in words of late Mr. Javed, ‘Roshan Pakistan League (RPL) stands up for hope, for leading people to be the masters of their own destiny… The main challenge is to fill the ‘deficit of will’ to take the hard steps... RPL intends to fill that deficit of will. We believe not in empty and incessant criticism or meaningless power politics, but in bringing to the fore constructive policies.’ This was his philosophy, putting the people first, and bringing in all efforts, and attention for this

noble cause of addressing their issues.

He believed in hands-on administration, utilizing global best practices, together with bringing in local context,and putting in place governance, and incentive structures, accordingly. Moreover, he loved his colleagues, and subordinates, did not tolerate red-tape, or corruption, believed in

leading by example, and gave responsibilities on the basis of best-suited person for a particular office or task, and not on personal closeness, or seniority of a particular officer.

Born on February 10, 1954, to an honest and hardworking police officer, late Iftikhar Ahmad, he grew up with the country from its earliest years. He successfully completed his masters in English degree in 1978. After a brief period of teaching, he appeared for civil services examination, was among the top-ten successful students, and belonged to the 7th commons. As a district management officer (DMG; now Pakistan Administrative Service) he had a glorious career, where in just a decade he became the youngest deputy commissioner (DC) – an accomplishment that still perhaps holds – of the second most populous city of the country, Lahore.

From restoring the district courts/DC office buildings to the original functional form, and setting excellent standards of public service, especially in terms of good behaviour of officers with people, coming on time, punctuality, discipline, and honesty. He was known throughout his career for holding ‘khuli katcheris’ (open courts), and open-door policy in office.

Later on, as chief secretary of the most populous province, Punjab, he continued the same, once again restoring the provincial secretariat, even regularly holding ‘khuli katcheris’ beside its entrance gate, camping chief secretary office in all divisions periodically, for more than a week basis, to resolve peoples’ issues at their door step, and to better understand the local problems. He also served at the federal level as secretary, planning ministry, and at other places including ministry of economic affairs, and prime minister secretariat.

He leaves behind a rich legacy of not just public service, but providing leadership for resolving issues of the common man, in a purpose-driven and mission-oriented way. In addition to his wife, Samina Javed, he leaves behind sons, Dr. Omer Javed, Ali Javed, and daughters Amna Javed, and Rabia Javed.

