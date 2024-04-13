AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-13

SSGC intensifies raids on gas thieves

Press Release Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

KARACHI: In its efforts to curb the rising menace of gas theft, the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. has been taking strict actions against those involved in illegally obtaining gas through SSGC’s distribution lines.

Recently, in a raid carried out in Zafar Colony, Quetta Cantt, 200 houses were found to be involved in gas theft without having any meters. The information was provided by Incharge Cantt Zone to the Counter Gas Theft Operations team of SSGC, who then raided the area, disconnected the illegal gas connections ans installed meters for active billing against consumed gas.

Meanwhile in Nawabshah, 3 houses were found involved in direct overhead gas theft, with 2 in Moro and 1 in Mehrabpur. The service line via which gas was being stolen was blocked on spot to prevent further instances of theft.

Gas theft is a serious crime against the community and it will not be tolerated. Strict action will continue against the miscreants involved in this heinous crime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SSGC crime gas thieves illegal gas connections

Comments

200 characters

SSGC intensifies raids on gas thieves

FY24 real GDP projected to grow by 1.9pc

PM apprised of upcoming IMF-World Bank meetings

IMF chief flags issues that country needs to address

‘Alarming situation’: Jan IT exports slump 12.4pc to $265m MoM

Jul-Apr: PSX posts FIPI net inflow of over $82.9m

Adversarial elements: COAS urges stakeholders to remain vigilant

Zardari, Iran’s Raisi take stock of situation

Submersible motors import: new customs’ values fixed

IHC judges’ letter: SC judge says against suo motu

At least 18 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Hub

Read more stories