SSGC intensifies raids on gas thieves

KARACHI: In its efforts to curb the rising menace of gas theft, the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. has been taking strict actions against those involved in illegally obtaining gas through SSGC’s distribution lines.

Recently, in a raid carried out in Zafar Colony, Quetta Cantt, 200 houses were found to be involved in gas theft without having any meters. The information was provided by Incharge Cantt Zone to the Counter Gas Theft Operations team of SSGC, who then raided the area, disconnected the illegal gas connections ans installed meters for active billing against consumed gas.

Meanwhile in Nawabshah, 3 houses were found involved in direct overhead gas theft, with 2 in Moro and 1 in Mehrabpur. The service line via which gas was being stolen was blocked on spot to prevent further instances of theft.

Gas theft is a serious crime against the community and it will not be tolerated. Strict action will continue against the miscreants involved in this heinous crime.

