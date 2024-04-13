AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Consortium gets media rights of upcoming cricket series

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded the international media rights of the upcoming Pakistan versus New Zealand men’s and Pakistan versus West Indies women’s series to the consortium of ARY Digital and TransGroup International following a transparent tender process, which also involved participation from two international networks.

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played from April 18 to April 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, while the three ODIs and five T20Is in the women’s series featuring Pakistan and the West Indies will be held from April 18 to May 3 in Karachi.

Salman Iqbal, Founder and CEO of ARY Digital said, “ARY is pleased to collaborate with TransGroup International to secure the international media rights partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board. We eagerly anticipate delivering thrilling cricket action to fans worldwide.”

Rao Usman Hashim, Chief Operating Officer of TransGroup International said, “TransGroup International and ARY are thrilled to acquire the international media rights of the Pakistan Cricket Board for the upcoming series. Our teams will work closely to ensure a compelling mix of men’s and women’s cricket for international broadcasters.”

Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer said, “Pakistan has become the hub for top-tier cricket. We have successfully hosted numerous international teams, providing quality cricketing entertainment to audiences worldwide. With the allocation of these global rights, the Pakistani diaspora and fans worldwide will enjoy the broadcasts of the New Zealand men’s and West Indies women’s fixtures. We appreciate our partnership with both ARY and TransGroup International and thank them for their continued support of Pakistan Cricket.”

PCB Pakistan and New Zealand cricket series

