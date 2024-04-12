UN migration chief urges more aid to Ukraine after visit

GENEVA: The UN’s migration chief urged countries Friday to boost humanitarian support for Ukraine amid worrying signs of donor fatigue, as she wrapped up her first visit to the war-torn country since taking office.

More than two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour, the humanitarian needs are “huge”, Amy Pope told AFP.

Over 14 million Ukrainians, or around 40 percent of the population, need aid, including nearly four million who have been displaced within the country.

Around six million others have fled Ukraine and are refugees elsewhere.

“Ordinary Ukrainians are doing a lot. People are bonding together,” Pope said in a telephone interview as she completed a five-day visit.

But she said she had acutely felt the anxiety in the country over signs that international solidarity is waning.

The United Nations overall says it needs $4.2 billion this year to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to refugees who have fled, but fears a likely shortfall as the Gaza war dominates global attention.

“Everybody is worried about the humanitarian community walking away,” Pope said.

“There is a lot of anxiety about dwindling aid.”

And she acknowledged that they were right to worry.

“The message from donors is to prepare for cuts,” she said.

Pope hailed that “the European Union came through recently” with a large aid package for Ukraine, but she cautioned that “the big questions are around what the US does”.

US President Joe Biden has proposed a package of $60 billion for Ukraine, including a large humanitarian assistance component, but it remains blocked by the Republicans in Congress.

Pope urged donor countries to “stay the course” in assisting Ukraine.

“If we do not address humanitarian needs now, the problems we will face in the future will be so much greater and more costly – financially and in terms of human suffering,” she cautioned.

Pope, who met with top officials including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during her trip, said they had voiced concerns that without more assistance, the displacement crisis could become “permanent”, with dire consequences for the economy.

And she said the governors of Odessa And Mykolayiv had spoken to her about the urgent need for more bomb shelters in schools to get children back to the classroom.

Pope also highlighted the wisdom of acting early to mitigate the impacts of expected continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, by supplying generators and fuel ahead of next winter.

“Supporting economic survival now will mean fewer people need to leave their home or country, there will be fewer long-term entrenched problems, and Ukrainians will have greater hope and dignity as they rebuild their lives and country for the future,” she said.