AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tom Blundell, Foulkes called up for New Zealand T20 tour of Pakistan

AFP Published 12 Apr, 2024 12:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WELLINGTON: Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and uncapped all-rounder Zak Foulkes have been added as late call-ups for New Zealand’s Twenty20 tour of Pakistan, the side announced Friday.

Blundell and Foulkes will respectively replace promising batter Finn Allen and veteran paceman Adam Milne, who were both injured on the eve of departure.

Pakistan host New Zealand for five Twenty20 internationals starting in Rawalpindi next Thursday, as both teams tune up for June’s T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

Top-order batter Allen is out of the tour with a back injury, while pace bowler Milne is sidelined by an ankle knock, New Zealand Cricket said.

They were injured in training ahead of Friday’s departure.

“We feel for both Finn and Adam, suffering injuries so close to the start of the tour,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

“They have been strong performers for us in the T20 format since the last World Cup.”

This is the first time Foulkes, 21, has been called into a Black Caps squad while Blundell, 33, has previously toured Pakistan with New Zealand.

He will provide wicket-keeping and top-order cover.

“Tom is a highly experienced player and along with his wicketkeeping and batting skill sets is a leader in any group he is a part of,” Stead added.

Irfan, Usman earn maiden calls as Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand series

Foulkes has caught the eye of the Black Caps selectors with impressive bowling figures for Canterbury in domestic competitions.

“We also know he has skills with the bat and it will be an excellent opportunity for him to be part of the group,” Stead added.

New Zealand won 4-1 in a home five-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in January.

Tom Blundell Finn Allen PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND T20 2024

Comments

200 characters

Tom Blundell, Foulkes called up for New Zealand T20 tour of Pakistan

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Oil rebounds on Mideast tensions but set for weekly loss

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

Read more stories