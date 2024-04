HONG KONG: Shares fell at the open of business in Hong Kong on Friday as tech firms suffered early selling, while traders shrugged off a positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.68 percent, or 116.33 points, to 16,978.70.

Hong Kong stocks open with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, nudging up 1.33 points to 3,035.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also barely moved, inching down 0.60 points to 1,721.00.