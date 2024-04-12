AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Suryakumar Yadav IPL blitz eases comeback concerns ahead of T20 World Cup

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 11:24am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav blew away the cobwebs with a rapid fifty in Thursday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match to ease India’s concerns over his return to action ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The top ranked batter in T20 Internationals, Suryakumar missed Mumbai’s first three matches of the season as he completed his recovery from an ankle injury and a sports hernia operation.

The 33-year-old is virtually assured of his place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies but was out for a duck in his first match of the season against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Suryakumar was back in his element in Thursday’s home match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, however, smashing 52 off 19 balls in a knock that included four sixes.

After Jasprit Bumrah (5-21) had restricted Bengaluru to 196-8, Mumbai took charge as Ishan Kishan (69) and Rohit Sharma (38) plundered 101 runs inside nine overs.

Patience required to end Suryakumar’s IPL slump, says Shastri

“Chasing (around) 200 at the Wankhede, it’s important to know if there is any dew factor,” Suryakumar said after Mumbai cruised to a seven-wicket victory with 27 balls to spare.

“If it is, you got to take your chances and that’s what we did today. “When we passed the 10th over, the game was all set by Ishan and Rohit. We knew we had to finish early for that net run-rate thing.”

Suryakumar’s display of unorthodox shotmaking included a scoop from outside the off-stump that raced to the fine leg boundary and a sliced six off Reece Topley over deep point.

“I practise these shots a lot, it’s in my muscle memory now,” he said. Bumrah’s sublime bowling saw him named player of the match and Suryakumar is happy they are on the same side.

“It’s been two to three years that I’ve never batted against Jasprit in the nets,” Suryakumar said of his Mumbai and India team mate. “Either he breaks my bat, or my foot.”

Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav 2024 Indian Premier League

Comments

200 characters

Suryakumar Yadav IPL blitz eases comeback concerns ahead of T20 World Cup

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Oil rebounds on Mideast tensions but set for weekly loss

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

Read more stories