World

Italy plans to invite South American, African countries to June G7 summit

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2024 06:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ROME: Italy is planning to invite numerous South American and African countries including Argentina, Egypt and Tunisia to the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit it will host in mid-June, a source close to the matter said.

The G7 includes the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The leaders’ summit will take place in Borgo Egnazia, a resort in the southeastern Puglia region on June 13-15.

G7 transport ministers to meet online on Red Sea crisis, Japan says

The source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, cited Algeria and Kenya among other states who will get an invitation, along with representatives of the African Union.

Brazil, India and South Africa are also planned participants as members of the G20 forum, the source added.

