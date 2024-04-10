Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan announce they are expecting their first child

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan announced on Wednesday that they are expecting their first child, according to a statement released by the Royal Hashemite Court.

Crown Prince Hussein is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The statement posted on X said: “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, are expecting, with God’s help and grace, their first child, in the summer of this year.’

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby.”

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, and Rajwa Al Saif were married in a royal ceremony last summer.

Royal fever sweeps Jordan ahead of crown prince’s wedding

The wedding took place at Zahran Palace in Amman, which was also where Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, were married 30 years ago.

Many royals and dignitaries travelled to Jordan for the event including Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate, the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, US climate envoy John Kerry, Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Queen Sofia of Spain and the Sultan and Prince of Brunei.

Jordan’s crown prince marries Saudi architect in royal ceremony

Earlier last year, King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s eldest daughter Princess Iman too married a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family in a private ceremony attended by Gulf royals and family friends.