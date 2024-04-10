AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2024 09:34pm

CAIRO: Three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Wednesday, the Palestinian group and Haniyeh’s family said.

The three sons - Hazem, Amir and Mohammad - were killed after the car they were driving in was bombed in Gaza’s Al-Shati camp, Hamas said.

Two of Haniyeh’s grandchildren were also killed in the attack and a third was wounded, Hamas media said.

“Our demands are clear and specific and we will not make concessions on them. The enemy will be delusional if it thinks that targeting my sons, at the climax of the negotiations and before the movement sends its response, will push Hamas to change its position,” Haniyeh told pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV.

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza war will last long, not close to ending

“The blood of my sons is not dearer than the blood of our people,” said Haniyeh, who is based abroad in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar.

Haniyeh has been the tough-talking face of Hamas’ international diplomacy as war with Israel has raged back in the Gaza Strip, where his family home was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike back in November.

Hamas said on Tuesday it was studying an Israeli ceasefire proposal but that it was “intransigent” and did not meet any of the Palestinian demands.

In the seventh month of a war in which Israel’s air and ground offensive has devastated Gaza, Hamas wants an end to Israeli military operations and a withdrawal from the enclave, and permission for displaced Palestinians to return home.

Haniyeh’s eldest son confirmed in a Facebook post that his three brothers were killed. “Thanks to God who honoured us by the martyrdom of my brothers, Hazem, Amir and Mohammad and their children,” wrote Abdel-Salam Haniyeh.

Appointed to the group’s top job in 2017, Haniyeh has moved between Turkey and Qatar’s capital Doha, avoiding Israeli-imposed travel restrictions in blockaded Gaza and enabling him to act as a negotiator in the latest ceasefire negotiations, or communicate with Hamas’ main ally Iran.

Israel regards the entire Hamas leadership as terrorists, accusing Haniyeh and other leaders of continuing to “pull the strings of the Hamas terror organisation”.

But how much Haniyeh knew about the Oct. 7 cross-border attack on Israel by Gaza-based beforehand is not clear.

The attack plan, drawn up by the Hamas military council in Gaza, was such a closely guarded secret that some Hamas officials abroad seemed shocked by its timing and scale.

Ismail Haniyeh Israel and Hamas Israeli airstrike

Comments

200 characters

Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike

PM Shehbaz, Malaysian counterpart express solidarity with Palestinians

Ministries/divisions: MoF annoyed at absence of expense reconciliation

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Army chief spends Eid day with troops on Pak-Afghan border

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Former PM Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi after court order

Reclusive Taliban leader makes rare appearance on Eid: govt

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Fitch cuts China’s ratings outlook on growth risks

Read more stories