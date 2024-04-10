AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Punjab govt to open historical sites during Eid holidays

BR Web Desk Published 10 Apr, 2024 06:40pm

Punjab government on Wednesday announced the opening of historical sites across the province during Eid holidays, Radio Pakistan reported.

The decision was taken on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide recreation to people during Eid days.

CM Punjab also visited “Chaman,” “Affiat,” and “Dar-ul-Falah” centres at the Social Welfare Complex in Township, Lahore.

She cut Eid cakes and shared them with special children.

On this occasion, she directed to take measures to send elderly women on Hajj.

On Tuesday, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on “Chand Raat” and Eid-ul-Fitr.

She also directed to ensure the best security arrangements for Eid gatherings, especially in mosques and Imambargahs.

The CM said, “Additional police personnel should be deployed in markets, bazaars and shopping centres. Senior police officers should also be in the field to review security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eid.”

The CM highlighted, “The police will have to work diligently to maintain public order. The security plan devised for the occasion should be implemented in letter and spirit.”

