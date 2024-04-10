Punjab govt to open historical sites during Eid holidays

Punjab government on Wednesday announced the opening of historical sites across the province during Eid holidays, Radio Pakistan reported.

The decision was taken on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide recreation to people during Eid days.

CM Punjab also visited “Chaman,” “Affiat,” and “Dar-ul-Falah” centres at the Social Welfare Complex in Township, Lahore.

She cut Eid cakes and shared them with special children.

On this occasion, she directed to take measures to send elderly women on Hajj.

On Tuesday, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on “Chand Raat” and Eid-ul-Fitr.

She also directed to ensure the best security arrangements for Eid gatherings, especially in mosques and Imambargahs.

The CM said, “Additional police personnel should be deployed in markets, bazaars and shopping centres. Senior police officers should also be in the field to review security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eid.”

The CM highlighted, “The police will have to work diligently to maintain public order. The security plan devised for the occasion should be implemented in letter and spirit.”