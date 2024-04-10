Maryam for ensuring ‘fool-proof’ security arrangements on Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to ensure fool proof security arrangements on “Chand Raat” and Eid-ul-Fitr.

She said, “Police and law enforcement agencies should be vigilant on “Chand Raat” and Eid-ul-Fitr.” She also directed to ensure best security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings, especially in mosques and Imambargahs.

The CM said, “Additional police personnel should be deployed in markets, bazaars and shopping centers. Senior police officers should also be in the field to review security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.”

The CM highlighted, “The police will have to work diligently to maintain public order. The security plan devised for the occasion should be implemented in letter and spirit.”

It may be noted that the Punjab government has already announced public holidays from April 10 to 12 for the offices observing five working days in a week while there will be public holidays from April 10 to 13 for the offices observing six working days in a week.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz has congratulated Yusuf Raza Gilani on being elected Chairman Senate and Syedal Khan on being elected Deputy Chairman Senate.

