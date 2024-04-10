Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to expand the Trans-Afghan rail link to enhance rail connectivity to boost transit, bilateral, and regional trade, senior Pakistan Railways officials said.

Federal Secretary Railways and Chairman Railways Board Syed Mazhar Ali Shah in a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin here, Tuesday, said that both countries are committed to fostering development in the railway sector and promoting shared goals. The line will support both passenger and freight services and would contribute to regional trade and economic growth.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, assured the secretary railways of Kazakhstan’s seriousness in connecting with Pakistan and other countries of South Asia with rail link as it was the most viable and trusted means of transportation to enhance trade and people-to-people connections.

During the negotiations, the Pakistani side outlined the ongoing efforts to attract foreign investors for the rehabilitation and expansion of the country’s railway networks.

In this regard, Syed Ali Shah expressed keen interest in enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, emphasizing the potential to elevate bilateral and regional trade relations to a new height.

Ambassador Kistafin welcomed the designated approaches, emphasizing the need to strengthen the dialogue, both within the framework of the Joint Working Group on Transport and Regional Connectivity and directly between the railway bodies of the two countries.

Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, while talking to this correspondent, said that Pakistan and other countries are taking all these steps to promote local trade through regional connectivity which will not only boost the economic connectivity but will also help strengthen bilateral relations in various sectors.

When he was asked about the Afghanistan situation, Shah said that the present government of Afghanistan was working with Pakistan on the Trans-Afghan Railways project. He said that in case the project faces some problems in Afghanistan, both countries can utilise an alternative route Pakistan-Iran-Kazak route where Pakistan and Iran are already connected through the railway network.

On July 19, 2023, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan signed a joint protocol to connect the Uzbek rail network with Pakistan Railways. The route for this connection will pass through Termiz in Uzbekistan, Mazar-i-Sharif, and Logar in Afghanistan, and culminate in Pakistan via the Kharlachi border crossing in Kurram District and reach District Kohat where already Rail link exists.

According to the railway strategy for Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC), about 25,000 kms of the main railway corridors outside the region will be connecting to the countries within it.

The three countries also agreed on a roadmap for conducting technical studies, financing sources, and other key aspects for the early implementation of the project. The countries appreciated the professional work of the experts of the three railway networks in achieving a consensus on the final route and its implementation modalities.

Uzbekistan estimates that the 760km railroad is expected to reduce delivery times of cargo between Uzbekistan and Pakistan by about five days. At the same time, the cost of goods transport would also be reduced by at least 40 per cent. It has been estimated that the project would be completed by the end of 2027 and trains could be able to carry goods up to 15 million tons yearly by 2030.

The three countries have already signed a roadmap strategic plan to construct a new 573km Trans-Afghan railway that will connect Central Asia with ports on the Arabian Sea. The agreement provides for conducting a joint expedition to survey the route and its terrain as well as a preliminary feasibility study for the project.

Pakistan hopes that the completion of the route will bring Central Asia closer to Pakistan’s 250 million-strong population and open up trade opportunities with countries in the Arabian Sea.

In general, the parties acknowledged the significant potential for collaboration in the transport and logistics sector, particularly with regard to access to the Pakistani seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, which will serve as a gateway to the countries of Africa and Southeast Asia.

