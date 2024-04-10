Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Ishaq Dar, who is also holding the portfolio of foreign minister, was ‘handpicked’ on Tuesday as leader of the house in the Senate.

A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat said that “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has appointed Dar as leader of the house in Senate”.

“Dar will act as leader of the house on behalf of the prime minister to represent government and to regulate government business in the Senate with effect from April 9, 2024,” it added.

Gilani likely to become Senate chairman

Earlier in the day, Dar acted as the presiding officer during a Senate session which saw 41 newly elected senators being sworn in as members of the upper house of parliament. PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani was elected unopposed to the coveted slot of Senate chairman, whereas, PML-N’s Sardar Syedal Khan Nasir was elected the deputy chairman.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to Gilani and Nasir, adding elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman are a continuation of the democratic process.

“It is hoped that you will play your role for the upliftment of the Constitution and the development of the country,” he added.

He also expressed hope for the active participation of the newly elected chairman and deputy chairman in crafting impactful legislation to promote public welfare and foster national progress and prosperity.

Sharif also emphasised the significance of the Senate in bolstering federal units and upholding democratic principles.

