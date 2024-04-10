AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Top Europe court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling

AFP Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

STRASBOURG, (France): Europe’s top rights court on Tuesday said Switzerland was not doing enough to tackle climate change in a historic decision that could force governments to adopt more ambitious climate policies.

The European Court of Human Rights, part of the 46-member Council of Europe, however threw out two other cases against European states on procedural grounds. Hopes had been high for a legal turning point ahead of the rulings in the three cases, treated as a priority by the 17 judges of the court’s Grand Chamber.

In the first case, the court found that the Swiss state had violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the “right to respect for private and family life”, according to the ruling seen by AFP.

